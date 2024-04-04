Liverpool defender Jarell Quansah has termed team-mate Alexis Mac Allister “a magician”, insisting that the Argentine is on another level.

The 21-year-old has shared the pitch with Mac Allister on a regular basis this season after pushing himself into Jurgen Klopp’s defensive plans.

Quansah has been left impressed with what he has seen and the 25-year-old’s comfort with the ball causes him to describe Mac Allister as a magician.

“He’s a magician. He’s so comfortable”, Quansah told his club’s official website while giving his opinion on Mac Allister.

Describing himself as a calm presence on the pitch the young defender insisted that his team-mate though is on a completely different level.

“I think I’m calm on the ball but I think he’s another level!

“The stuff he does, the way he uses his body, you can pass him the ball and you know he’s going to get on the half-turn and play forward.”

Quansah is of the opinion that things Mac Allister has been doing to give the Liverpool team an identity are vital and his presence inside the dressing room can hardly be ignored.

“It’s good to have those players in your team.

“What he’s doing for our identity this year has been vital and he has been a crucial part.”

Mac Allister scored a stunning goal for Liverpool at Anfield on Thursday night to help the Reds beat Sheffield United 3-1 and move back to the top of the Premier League table.