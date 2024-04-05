Rangers defender Connor Goldson makes no bones about the fact his side’s derby clash with Celtic demands a win.

The two top dogs of Scottish football are due to lock horns this weekend at Ibrox and the winner will sit on top of the table following the match.

Celtic sit top at present and are a point ahead of Rangers, but the Gers have a game in hand and beating the Bhoys on Sunday would put them in a strong position to kick on and win the title.

Goldson admits there is no point in hiding from the fact that the game is a must win and feels Rangers must be confident heading into the clash.

“I won’t sit and say it’s not a big game. We’re in good form we just need to go in with confidence”, the Rangers defender told a press conference.

“It is a must-win but there is a long way to go.

“We’re in a good place. The manager has been here longer [than for the last game with Celtic].”

Celtic have won their last two league games on the spin heading into the derby clash, while Rangers have been beaten three times at Ibrox this term.

Rangers were edged out 1-0 the last time the two sides met at Ibrox, in September, when Michael Beale was boss.