Rangers loan star Sam Lammers admits he has heard the Utrecht fans calling for European football and will do his best to deliver it.

Lammers is working to get his career back on track in the Netherlands after struggling at Ibrox during the first half of the season.

The attacker is succeeding so far and is in red hot form, having scored in each of the last five Eredivisie games, while on Sunday he struck a brace in a 3-2 win at Heerenveen.

Utrecht fans are chanting for European football and Lammers admits he has heard their pleas from the stands.

The Rangers man will do his best to make sure that Utrecht qualify for Europe this term.

“Hopefully this will lead to European football”, Lammers told ESPN.nl (via Utrechtfans) after the Heerenveen game.

“I heard the fans shouting it too, so we are fully committed to that as a team.

“We are on the right track.”

Utrecht currently sit in eighth spot in the Eredivisie and inside the playoff spots for a Europa Conference League place.

Lammers’ good performances in the Netherlands will boost Rangers with the attacker putting himself in the shop window for potential buyers.