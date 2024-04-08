Former Scotland star Mark Wilson has claimed that a previous Rangers side would have lost the derby on Sunday, but Philippe Clement has installed some steel into the current Gers team.

Celtic raced to a 2-0 lead at Ibrox by half-time, but Rangers fought back after the break and equalised in stoppage to earn a point from a game that finished 3-3.

Rangers remain a point behind Celtic with a game in hand and have a chance to go top of the table when they take on Dundee on Wednesday at Dens Park.

Wilson thinks the way Rangers came back into the game showed the change in mentality Clement has brought in since he took charge of the club in the middle of the season.

He stressed that the previous Rangers side would have folded and lost that game once Celtic took a two-goal lead at Ibrox.

The former Bhoy told Sky Sports Scotland: “It’s a thing that Clement has changed, no doubt about it.

“If we go back to September, the previous Rangers side would have lost that game.

“He has instilled that mentality where they never stop.”

Rangers are yet to beat Celtic in the league this season and have one more derby to play at Parkhead before the end of the campaign.