Jon Newsome has insisted Leeds United’s chances of getting automatic promotion are far from over despite the results of the weekend.

Leeds missed an opportunity to go top of the table in the Championship this weekend when they lost 2-1 at Coventry City.

The defeat means the Whites are sitting third behind Ipswich Town, in second, who also lost an East Anglian derby at Norwich City on Saturday.

For the moment, Leeds are sitting just outside the automatic promotion spots and Newsome admitted that the Whites did miss a big opportunity as it was in their hands this weekend.

He conceded that Leeds were outplayed by Coventry but stressed that there is still lots of football to be played this season.

With five games left in the campaign, the former White is convinced that the automatic promotion race is far from over for Leeds.

The former White said on BBC Radio Leeds: “Yes, it is a tough one to take.

“Nobody enjoys getting beaten, especially this time of the season.

“Three hours ago, the table looked all different but there are still five games to go, there is a lot of football still to be played and you have got to be ultra-positive.

“Yes, it was in our hands for 90 minutes, but we got outdone and outbattled today I feel.

“We never stepped up and played nearly as well as we have done in a lot of games this season.

“But this is far from over yet.”

Leeds will be in action on Tuesday night when they will host Mike Dodds’ Sunderland at Elland Road.