Fixture: Leeds United vs Sunderland

Competition: Championship

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

Leeds United boss Daniel Farke has picked his starting side and substitutes to welcome Mike Dodds’ Sunderland outfit to Elland Road tonight.

The Whites start as red hot favourites to pick off a Sunderland side who have been hugely inconsistent since sacking Tony Mowbray and bringing in Michael Beale, who was then sacked for Dodds to take over until the end of the season.

Sunderland did beat Leeds 1-0 in a shock result in the earlier fixture between the two sides this season.

However, the Black Cats have won just one of their last ten league games, a 2-0 victory at Cardiff City, and have little to play for this season now aside from pride.

Illan Meslier is between the sticks for Leeds, who name a back four of Archie Gray, Joe Rodon, Ethan Ampadu and Junior Firpo.

Midfield sees Farke deploy Ilia Gruev and Glen Kamara, while Crysensio Summerville, Daniel James and Georginio Rutter support Patrick Bamford.

Leeds have options to call for from the bench if needed and they include Willy Gnonto and Joel Piroe.

Leeds United Team vs Sunderland

Meslier, Gray, Rodon, Ampadu, Firpo, Gruev, Kamara, Summerville, James, Rutter, Bamford

Substitutes: Darlow, Roberts, Byram, Cresswell, Cooper, Anthony, Gnonto, Piroe, Joseph