Rangers injury-returnee Kieran Dowell has revealed frustration at being out for such a long spell but has insisted that he is in a good place towards the end of the season.

Dowell has missed action since the winter break and had to undergo surgery to recover from a knock he had picked up.

He tasted action on Sunday though when he was introduced as a late second-half substitute against rivals Celtic in the 3-3 draw at Ibrox.

Dowell now insists that he feels fit and hopes to have a good end to the season by staying fit and being involved with Philippe Clement’s team.

“I feel good, I feel fit so hopefully have a good end to the season”, Dowell was quoted as saying by the BBC.

“You don’t realise how much you actually miss it when you are injured.

“Personally, it has been frustrating. I’ve had to stay positive a lot of the time.”

Expressing his satisfaction at being able to help his team-mates, Dowell added: “The lads have done really well since my recent injury.

“So it’s been good to be supporting them and I’m in a good place towards the end of the season.”

Dowell joined Rangers on a free transfer from Norwich City last summer and has since featured in just 12 games.

Clement will now be happy to be able to call upon him for the crucial business end of the campaign.