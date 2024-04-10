Former Premier League star Danny Murphy has insisted that Leeds United’s 0-0 draw against Sunderland showed that the Whites are displaying nerves at the business end of the season.

Leeds have won just one of their last four Championship games and the result against Sunderland at Elland Road on Tuesday night was a real disappointment.

They will drop out of the top two with four games left in the season if Ipswich avoid defeat against Watford tonight.

There was some discontent shown by the home fans towards the team at the end of the Sunderland game and Murphy conceded that he fully expected Leeds to beat the Black Cats.

The former midfielder feels the result showed that Leeds are getting a bit nervous as the end of the season approaches.

Murphy said on talkSPORT: “I was surprised Leeds drew.

“That shows some nerves really because Sunderland have been struggling.

“That was a game you expected them to win.”

With a defeat and a draw in their last two games, Leeds will be desperate to get back to winning ways when Blackburn Rovers visit Elland Road on Saturday.