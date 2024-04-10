Former Celtic star John Hartson has hit out at Rangers for criticising the SPFL and Dundee through an official statement after their second successive match at Dens Park was cancelled on Wednesday.

There was an inspection of the pitch at Dens Park earlier in the day at 11am, nine hours before the official kick-off.

A further pitch inspection was held at 3.30pm, following which the already rescheduled fixture was called off as the pitch was deemed unplayable.

Rangers vented their frustration through an official statement criticising Dundee for their “negligence” and “unprofessionalism”.

They also went on to criticise SPFL for their incorrect handling of the overall situation.

Hartson, a former Celtic player, took a dig at Rangers for terming Dundee negligent insisting that it was weather that forced the postponement.

“Why are Dundee negligent? Because of the Weather!!” Hartson wrote on X.

The cancelled match has now been rescheduled and will be played again next Wednesday.

It is the fifth time that a game has been called off at Dundee this season and the SPFL are investigating the matter.