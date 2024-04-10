John Aldridge has stressed the importance of Liverpool leaking cheap goals if they are to win the Premier League in the business end of the season.

A draw at Manchester United at the weekend meant Liverpool are level on points with league leaders Arsenal, but are second due to an inferior goal difference.

Manchester City are hot on their trail in third with only a point separating the top three teams in the Premier League with seven games left in the campaign.

Aldridge conceded that he is worried about Liverpool’s inability to keep clean sheets and feels their style of play leaves them susceptible at the back, with needing to score three goals sometimes to win a game not the route to success.

He stressed that Liverpool are giving away too many cheap goals and that needs to stop if they want to win the league with so few games left in the season.

The former Red said on LFC TV after the Manchester United game: “If we’re going to go on to win the league then we need clean sheets.

“We play the way we do and we still play open, but we’ve got to get clean sheets.

“We always give cheap goals away and you shouldn’t have to score three goals to win a game

“There comes a time when you think we have to win every game and we have to get a clean sheet not to put ourselves under pressure.”

Liverpool will be in action in the Premier League this weekend when they host Crystal Palace at Anfield.