Aidy White has insisted that he would still stick with Patrick Bamford getting into the starting eleven for Leeds United against Blackburn Rovers on Saturday.

Leeds played out a disappointing 0-0 draw at home against Sunderland on Tuesday night and have won just one of their last four league games.

Some Whites fans are not happy with the performance of Bamford up front and are calling for Daniel Farke to give Mateo Joseph a chance in the starting eleven in the coming games.

Bamford has one goal in his last seven appearances, but White stressed that he would still start him over Joseph at the moment.

He pointed out that it is hard to judge the young striker based on cameo performances and stressed he would prefer Bamford’s experience at the business end of the season.

White said on BBC Radio Leeds: “I am still going to stay with Pat.

“It’s a big one, I know Joseph is young but we are judging him on ten minutes here and there, not full appearances.

“At this stage of the season, I am going for experience.”

Bamford has managed to score seven goals in 31 Championship appearances this season but has not hit the back of the net in the last five games.