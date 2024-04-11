John Aldridge has insisted that Liverpool need to find a defined role for Harvey Elliott in the team in order to get the best out of him moving forward.

Elliott has been a key part of Jurgen Klopp’s squad this season but is yet to nail down a starting eleven spot.

The 21-year-old attacking midfielder has scored twice in the Premier League this season but has been used in several roles in midfield and the forward line.

Reds legend Aldridge thinks Elliott needs to transition from being an impact player on the bench to a starter soon and feels he needs a defined role in the team at some stage going forward.

The former attacker believes to get the best out of the youngster he needs to play somewhere in the middle but is certain that he will come good for Liverpool at some stage due to the bags of talent he has.

The ex-Red said on LFC TV after the Manchester United match: “At the moment he’s coming on and impacting games, but down the line what he’s got to do is be a starter and do it for 90 minutes.

“He’s got so much ability. If we played a different formation, like one behind the striker or two strikers, we’ve got to define a role for him at the moment.

“He’s played on the right-hand side a little bit instead of Mo [Salah] and sometimes he doesn’t get involved, and he needs to be involved.

“For him to be involved it is almost he needs to be in midfield.

“I am sure he won’t be too far away from when he is getting regular games for Liverpool.”

Elliott has featured 44 times for the Reds in all competitions in the ongoing campaign and is rated highly by Jurgen Klopp.