Atalanta striker Gianluca Scamacca has insisted that his side cannot afford to relax as even a 3-0 lead against Liverpool might not prove to be enough given the Reds’ quality.

The Italian side absolutely hammered Liverpool at Anfield in the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final tie on Thursday night.

Scamacca scored twice as Atalanta won 3-0 on Merseyside and took a giant stride towards booking their place in the semi-finals of the Europa League.

The Atalanta forward admitted that it was a brilliant night for the team as they always believed that they had it in them to get a result against the Premier League giants.

However, Scamacca warned that 3-0 might not be enough against the Reds and Atalanta cannot afford to rest on their laurels in the second leg.

The Italian was quoted as saying by Tutto Mercato: “It’s a fantastic night because we believed in it from the start, we’re very happy, and this is our return.

“This is not much against them, it’s not enough, you know.”

Scamacca is keen not to lose himself following the euphoria of scoring a brace at Anfield and wants to stay calm for the second leg next week in Bergamo.

“There’s the return leg.

“I don’t want to be fooled by the enthusiasm of the two goals. I have to stay calm at the moment and then we will see next week.”