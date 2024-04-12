Aidy White has insisted that making too many changes to the Leeds United side at this stage of the season would be a ‘gamble’ for Daniel Farke to take.

Leeds have won just one of their last four league games and dropped more points in a 0-0 draw at home against Sunderland on Tuesday night.

The Whites are sitting third in the Championship table, with a point fewer than second placed Ipswich Town, as the race for a top two finish becomes nervy.

There are calls from the Leeds fans to make some changes to add some impetus to the team, but White indicated that they should avoid making too many changes.

He stressed that a number of changes to the team would change the dynamics and therefore be a gamble.

The former Leeds star pointed out that the players who have been picked by Farke all season should be trusted to get the team over the line.

White said on BBC Radio Leeds: “You are just relying on changing so many personnel, you are going to change the whole dynamic of the team and ultimately it comes down to a gamble.

“You are just hoping it works.

“Yes, we have not been in the greatest of form.

“But these are tried and tested throughout the season and over a period of time have been consistent and have got us to this point.”

Leeds will have a chance to get back to winning ways when they host Blackburn Rovers at Elland Road on Saturday.

All eyes will be on how many changes Farke makes.