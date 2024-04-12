Gordon Daziel has expressed his delight at the attitude Rangers boss Philippe Clement has shown around the postponement of the game against Dundee.

Dens Park was again deemed unfit for purpose on Wednesday as Rangers’ game against Dundee again got postponed until next week.

The Scottish Premiership fixture has now been postponed twice and Rangers have complained to the authorities given Dundee’s failure to prepare the proper conditions to play football.

Clement is not happy about the game getting postponed twice but has insisted that his Rangers side are prepared to play Dundee anywhere to get the three points they need in the title race.

Daziel is happy to see the Rangers boss being willing to play Dundee anywhere rather than make excuses and moan about the problems around the game.

He believes Clement has shown a good attitude in making sure to communicate that his Rangers side are prepared to play Dundee as soon as possible.

Daziel said on Clyde 1’s Superscoreboard: “I have got to say that I like the Rangers manager’s attitude.

“He has come and said, I am ready to play them today, I am ready to play them behind closed doors, I am ready to go to Mars even though I don’t know what the accommodation would be like up there.

“I like that strategy; he is not sitting there and moaning about everything.

“He is talking about I will play anywhere and it’s all about the three points.”

Rangers are scheduled to travel to the Dingwall to take on Ross County this weekend as they continue their title push.