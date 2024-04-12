Former Championship striker Sam Parkin has insisted that Daniel Farke has a good opportunity to freshen up his Leeds United forward line this weekend and drop Patrick Bamford from the starting eleven.

Bamford’s form has deserted him at the business end of the season and he has not scored a goal in Leeds’ last five Championship games.

He came in for scrutiny after another poor performance in Leeds’ 0-0 draw against Sunderland and there are calls for him to be dropped from the starting eleven.

There are suggestions that Leeds boss Farke is likely to continue backing Bamford’s experience over Joel Piroe or Mateo Joseph but Parkin feels it is time a change is made up top.

The former Championship star insisted that the home game against Blackburn on Saturday is a good opportunity for the Leeds manager to add some fresh legs to the forward line.

Parkin said on the What The EFL Podcast: “With Piroe and Joseph waiting in the wings, I don’t whether if I would be going with Bamford from the off at the moment.

“He has not scored in five.

“He has got great options and maybe this is the opportunity for a little refresh there at the weekend.”

Bamford has not scored a league goal in over a month and has only seven strikes in the Championship to his name this season.