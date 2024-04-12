Aidy White has conceded that Leeds United have not been the same team since coming back from the international break and feels they have drifted away from the momentum they had.

Leeds dropped some more points on Tuesday night when they only managed a 0-0 draw against Sunderland at Elland Road.

The Whites have won just one of their four Championship games since coming back from the international break and will drop out of the top two if Ipswich beat Watford tonight.

With four games left in the season, White is concerned about Leeds’ form and conceded that they have not been the same team since the international break ended.

He admitted that Leeds’ form has drifted and they have not shown the same energy and momentum that they displayed before the break last month and the results are concerning.

White said on BBC Radio Leeds: “Since we have come back from the international break, we are not quite the same team.

“I know we have had personnel who got injured when they were away and just that momentum and form, we had going into it, has drifted.

“We haven’t had the same energy.

“We just seem to be falling out of that momentum and that habit of winning and picking up the points we needed.”

Leeds will be desperate to rectify their form when they host Blackburn Rovers at Elland Road on Saturday.