Fixture: Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 12:30 UK time

Eddie Howe has picked his Newcastle United starting eleven to welcome Tottenham Hotspur to St James’ Park this afternoon.

The Magpies are looking for a strong end to the season to grab a spot in Europe for next term after a lacklustre campaign.

Newcastle have returned to form recently with two wins and a draw in their last three Premier League matches.

Midfielder Joe Willock has been added to their list of injury absentees though as he has a problem with his Achilles.

Newcastle have Martin Dubravka between the sticks today, while at the back they field a four of Emil Krafth, Dan Burn and Fabian Schar, while Jacob Murphy also plays.

Midfield sees Newcastle go with Bruno Guimaraes, Sean Longstaff and Elliot Anderson, while Harvey Barnes and Anthony Gordon support Alexander Isak.

If Howe wants to make changes then he does have options on his bench and the players available to him include Lewis Hall and Matt Ritchie.

Newcastle United Team vs Tottenham Hotspur

Dubravka, Murphy, Krafth, Schar, Burn, Longstaff, Guimaraes, Anderson, Barnes, Isak, Gordon

Substitutes: Karius, Gillespie, Dummett, Ritchie, Hall, Livramento, White, A Murphy, Parkinson