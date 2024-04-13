Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez is on Liverpool’s shortlist of names, but he is an unlikely option to succeed Jurgen Klopp at Anfield, according to Italian journalist Rudy Galetti.

Sporting Lisbon coach Ruben Amorim is heavily rumoured to become the man to succeed Klopp at Liverpool in the summer.

However, Liverpool have squashed rumours that they have already offered the job to him and a verbal agreement is in place between him and the club.

The Premier League club are insistent that they are still carrying out diligence and a number of candidates are still being closely considered.

It has been claimed that Barcelona boss Xavi is one of the names on their shortlist of managerial targets.

The Spaniard announced in January that he will be leaving Barcelona at the end of the season.

However, there is growing speculation that Barcelona are hoping to convince him to change his mind about leaving the club.

He is a name that is being considered at Anfield but for the moment, he is not one of the likeliest options for Liverpool.

Bologna’s Thiago Motta is also believed to be on the Merseyside giants’ radar as they continue to look at different options.