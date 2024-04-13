Espanyol goalkeeper Iker Venteo believes his former team-mate and Leeds United striker Mateo Joseph has similar attributes to Manchester United star Marcus Rashford.

Joseph, 20, scored his first senior goals for Leeds this season when he netted a brace at Chelsea in the FA Cup earlier in the campaign.

The Spaniard is still trying to make a name for himself in the first-team squad and is still behind Patrick Bamford and Joel Piroe in the pecking order of strikers at Elland Road.

Venteo, who played together with Joseph in the Espanyol academy, believes he is comparable to Manchester United’s Rashford in terms of his attributes as a forward.

The Spaniard is convinced that if the Leeds striker continues to stay on course and maintains his belief in his own abilities, he is destined for success going forward as he has no limits.

Venteo told Catalan daily Sport: “At our place, we always saw him very similar to Rashford.

“If he stays the same and believes in his ability, he has no limits.

“He can go wherever he wants.”

There have been calls for Joseph to get more chances in the starting eleven in the Championship this season.