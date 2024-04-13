Sporting director Hugo Viana, who Newcastle United have on their list of options, could leave Sporting Lisbon at the end of the season, according to Portuguese journalist Pedro Sepulveda.

Sporting Lisbon are facing the threat of losing their coach Ruben Amorim at the end of the ongoing campaign, with Liverpool a possible destination.

The Portuguese giants are reportedly expected to confirm the coach’s departure after the final game of the season.

However, they are now also in danger of losing their sporting director Viana in the summer as well.

It has been claimed that the 41-year-old could move on from the Portuguese giants at the end of the season.

The sporting director is considering his options and could leave Sporting Lisbon in the coming months.

He is one of the names Newcastle are looking at as a replacement for Manchester United-bound Dan Ashworth.

There are also suggestions that Viana could join Liverpool’s technical team as well if Amorim becomes their next manager.

He has been praised for his work in the Portuguese capital and landing him could be seen as a coup for whichever side can tempt him.