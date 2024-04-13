Former Premier League attacker Gabriel Agbonlahor has admitted he is puzzled to see Tottenham Hotspur collapse at Newcastle United and stressed they cannot use injuries as an excuse.

A thrilling and close Premier League affair at St James’ Park was expected in the league’s early kick-off, but it turned out to be anything but close.

Newcastle scored twice either side of half-time to record a comprehensive 4-0 win and damage Spurs’ top four hopes.

Agbonlahor admits he did not understand the result, with Spurs having a largely fully fit squad and Newcastle being troubled by a host of injuries.

The former Aston Villa attacker said on talkSPORT’s GameDay Phone-in: “I just don’t understand Spurs.

“I look at this game today and you’ve got your best players available, there’s no moaning about injuries for Spurs, everyone’s available and you go and lose 4-0.

“They had Jacob Murphy at right-back. Elliot Anderson played and he doesn’t really start. The injuries that they’ve got, Newcastle, to beat you so comfortably….”

The win has hugely boosted Newcastle’s hopes of making sure European football is at St James’ Park next season and also strengthened Eddie Howe’s position as manager.

Next up for Tottenham as they try to show a reaction to the mauling is a visit from north London rivals Arsenal.