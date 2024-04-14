Fixture: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 14:00 UK time

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has picked his side to welcome Crystal Palace to Anfield this afternoon in the Premier League.

Klopp saw his side stunned in the Europa League in midweek as Atalanta visited and recorded a crushing 3-0 victory.

Liverpool are now facing the very real prospect of ending the season with just the EFL Cup when a few weeks ago they were potentially looking at a quadruple.

Klopp will want to keep his side’s title push going and beating Crystal Palace at home seems like a non-negotiable, especially given Manchester City went top of the league on Saturday.

Alisson slots in between the sticks for Liverpool today, while in defence Klopp picks a back four of Conor Bradley, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk and Andrew Robertson.

Midfield sees the Reds deploy Wataru Endo, Alexis Mac Allister and Curtis Jones, while leading the attacking threat in the final third are Luis Diaz, Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez.

Klopp can look to the bench to shake things up if required and his options today include Joe Gomez and Diogo Jota.

Liverpool Team vs Crystal Palace

Alisson, Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson, Mac Allister, Endo, Jones, Salah, Nunez, Diaz

Substitutes: Kelleher, Alexander-Arnold, Quansah, Gomez, Gravenberch, Elliott, Szoboszlai, Gakpo, Jota