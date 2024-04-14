Leigh Bromby has insisted that Leeds United have to win their last three league games to make sure they earn automatic promotion to the Premier League.

Leeds are now without a win in three games after they went down 1-0 to Blackburn Rovers at Elland Road on Saturday.

It was Leeds’ first home defeat of the season in the Championship and they have picked up just a point from their last three league games.

Leicester suffered a defeat at Plymouth Argyle on Friday night and while Ipswich also failed to beat Middlesbrough on Saturday, a point allowed them to move to the top of the Championship standings.

Leeds have also played a game more than Leicester and Bromby stressed that it is clear now that the Whites have no option but to win their last three games.

He conceded if they want automatic promotion, Leeds cannot afford another slip-up in the final weeks.

Bromby said on BBC Radio Leeds: “Now, they have to win all their games, it’s clear.

“No blips, no slip-ups and it’s really clear now.”

Leeds will travel to Teesside a week from Monday to take on Middlesbrough before a trip to QPR and will finish the league season with a home game against Southampton.