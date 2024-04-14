Jason McAteer believes that Manchester United started the end of Liverpool’s Premier League title bid by holding the Reds to a draw in a game which saw Jurgen Klopp’s men miss a host of opportunities.

Liverpool dominated Manchester United at Old Trafford and had a host of chances to put the game to bed, which they were made to rue when the Red Devils fought back.

A late Mohamed Salah penalty was needed by Liverpool to claim a share of the spoils, but it still meant they dropped crucial points in the Premier League title race.

Liverpool went down to a shock 1-0 defeat at home against Crystal Palace today and many feel with Manchester City top of the table now, their title hopes are over.

And former Red McAteer thinks the draw against Manchester United was the start of the end of their hopes as it was a huge mental blow.

He said on beIN SPORTS: “I don’t know if there is enough in the tank from the expectation of wanting to get to Dublin for the final of the Europa League and seeing out the title for Jurgen.

“Maybe that expectation has taken them out physically and mentally. It’s taken too much out of them.

“The Man United result last week was, I think, really a blow, a massive blow. To create all those chances and not win the game.

“It was the start of the end.”

Liverpool could have been given a faint title lifeline by Arsenal being beaten at home 2-0 by Aston Villa, but Manchester City top the table with a two-point lead over both sides.