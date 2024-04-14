Fixture: Ross County vs Rangers

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 12:00 UK time

Rangers boss Philippe Clement has picked his team to do battle with Ross County in an away Scottish Premiership clash this afternoon.

Clement’s side sit four points behind league leaders Celtic, following the Bhoys’ win on Saturday, and will need to win today to close the gap.

The Rangers boss will need no reminding that dropping points at a crucial stage of the season could prove to be fatal for the Gers’ title hopes.

Opponents Ross County are fighting for their lives and sit second bottom in the league standings, four points behind St Johnstone.

Rangers ran out 2-0 winners on their last visit to Dingwall in August.

Jack Butland is in goal for Rangers, with Clement picking a back four of James Tavernier, Connor Goldson, John Souttar and Borna Barisic.

Midfield sees John Lundstram and Kieran Dowell link up, while Todd Cantwell, Abdallah Sima and Fabio Silva support Cyriel Dessers.

Clement can look to the bench if changes are needed and his options today include Kemar Roofe and Tom Lawrence.

Rangers Team vs Ross County

Butland, Tavernier, Goldson, Souttar, Barisic, Lundstram, Dowell, Cantwell, Silva, Sima, Dessers

Substitutes: McCrorie, Lawrence, Matondo, Sterling, Roofe, Balogun, King, Raskin, McCausland