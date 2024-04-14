Liverpool legend John Aldridge has taken a dig at Manchester United fans who delighted in the Reds losing at home against Crystal Palace, saying that they have been reduced to supporting Manchester City.

Jurgen Klopp’s side saw their chances of lifting this season’s Premier League title badly damaged with a 1-0 loss at Anfield against Crystal Palace on Sunday.

With Arsenal also losing, at home to Aston Villa, it leaves Manchester City with a two-point lead at the top of the table.

Manchester City are now strong favourites to win the title and Aldridge, when taking to social media to bemoan Liverpool’s loss, saw the humour in replies from Manchester United fans.

The ex-striker mocked Manchester United fans, telling them that they have been brought down to wanting their local rivals to win the title.

Aldridge wrote on X: “I’m starting to feel a lot better after all the MUFC fans response on this tweet.

“They’re loving the fact that City are going to win it for the 4th yr in a row

“We’ve actually brought them down to supporting city folks!!

“Man Utd are not even the best team in their own city and haven’t been for 12 years.”

Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United are currently involved in a scrap to grab a spot in Europe and currently sit in seventh place in the Premier League table.

The Red Devils are level on points with sixth placed Newcastle United, but ten points off fifth placed Tottenham Hotspur.