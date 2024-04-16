Ex-Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst believes that his former assistant Dave Vos needs the step up from Jong Ajax to Ajax if he wants to become a manager in the future.

Vos confirmed on Monday that he was in discussions with the club to become a first-team coach next season under the new manager.

Current boss John van ‘t Schip will leave his role at the end of the season and the Dutch giants are trying to find a successor, with Vos expected to work under him.

Vos’ former manager at Rangers has only good things to say about his assistant and insisted that the 40-year-old needs the step up to become a senior team manager in the future.

“He needs this step if he wants to become head coach of the first team”, Van Bronckhorst told ESPN.

“He is on a path of development.

“It is of course a big difference between Jong Ajax and the first team, but it is the next step.”

Reflecting on their time together at Rangers, Van Bronckhorst revealed that he immediately had a good feeling about Vos once he was brought in as his assistant at Ibrox.

“I immediately had a good feeling with Dave”, Van Bronckhorst added.

“We first talked a lot about football. How he saw things.

“I got to know him well as a trainer. I had also heard good stories from the Ajax training.

“Then you see if it is something and whether he can come along.”

Vos left his post at Rangers along with his manager Van Bronckhorst in November 2022, as the Gers brought in Michael Beale.