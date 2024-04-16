Liverpool officials were in Portugal last weekend to further assess Ruben Amorim as a coach as Sporting Lisbon defeated Gil Vicente away from home.

The Reds have been insistent that they are considering more coaches other than Amorim and no interviews have been conducted.

The Portuguese has also played down talks of any agreement with Liverpool and stressed that he has met no club over a future job.

However, the 39-year-old has continued to remain the favourite to become the man to succeed Jurgen Klopp at Anfield.

According to Italian sports broadcaster Sportitalia, Liverpool conducted more surveys of Amorim’s style last weekend.

The Reds officials were in Estadio Cidade de Barcelos on Saturday to watch Sporting Lisbon take on Gil Vicente.

The Portuguese giants smashed them 4-0 and the Liverpool emissaries were likely further left impressed by Amorim’s coaching.

Liverpool are still carrying out due diligence but Amorim is reportedly set to leave Sporting Lisbon at the end of the season.