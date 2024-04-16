Liverpool’s former director of loan management David Woodfine is set to return to the club in the role of the assistant sporting director to Richard Hughes.

The Merseyside giants are planning a backroom overhaul for next season when the Reds will be under a new manager as well.

Jurgen Klopp is set to leave the club and the new manager to succeed him will have new backroom staff to work with.

Bournemouth’s sporting director Hughes will come in when his contract with the Cherries expires at the end of the season.

They will have yet another person to help him in his role as the sporting director.

Woodfine is set to return to the Merseyside club and will take up the role as the assistant to Hughes, according to journalist Neil Jones.

He left the club only last summer after nine years of service as the club’s director of loan management.

Liverpool have been tracking multiple managers to replace Klopp and Sporting Lisbon’s Ruben Amorim remains a front-runner.