Philippe Clement has insisted that Rangers’ title chances are being written off too easily amid their defeat at Ross County at the weekend.

Rangers suffered a shock defeat at the weekend when they lost 3-2 at Ross County, which pushed them four points behind Celtic in the Scottish Premiership standings.

They will have an opportunity to cut down Celtic’s lead to only a point on Wednesday when they take on Dundee at Dens Park.

Celtic are now being considered as the favourites to win the Scottish Premiership given that they have a great record against Rangers in the Old Firm and will host them at Parkhead again this season.

Clement stressed that people are always too quick to write off Rangers’ chances despite the Celtic’s slender lead at the top of the table.

He also pointed out that no one really expected Rangers to be in this position when he took charge of the club when they were eight points behind Celtic in the title race.

The Belgian said in a press conference: “We’ve done extremely well to get back to where we are. One point behind is not unattainable.

“People have had a habit of writing Rangers off.

“They wrote us off before the manager came in and at the start of the season.”

“It’s not always easy, that’s the message.

“Did we expect to be here when we were eight points adrift?

“We are where we are.”

Rangers will be desperate to win the game on Wednesday and put the pressure back on Celtic.