Fixture: Atalanta vs Liverpool

Competition: Europa League

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has selected his team to lock horns with Italian side Atalanta in the second leg of the Reds’ Europa League quarter-final tie tonight.

Atalanta shocked Liverpool last week when they visited Anfield and came away with a 3-0 first leg lead.

The Europa League is the only trophy available to Klopp that he has not won during his time at Liverpool, but the Reds face a colossal task to keep his dreams alive tonight.

Liverpool also lost at the weekend, against Crystal Palace, in a further blow which shows the Reds’ struggles at present.

Alisson is in goal for Liverpool today, while at the back Klopp picks a four of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate and Andrew Robertson.

In midfield, Liverpool field Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai and Curtis Jones, while Cody Gakpo, Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz lead the attacking charge.

If Klopp needs to shake things up from the bench then he has options available and they include Harvey Elliott and Darwin Nunez.

Liverpool Team vs Atalanta

Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Konate, Robertson, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Jones, Gakpo, Salah, Diaz

Substitutes: Adrian, Kelleher, Gomez, Endo, Nunez, Elliott, Jota, Tsimikas, Gravenberch, Clark, Danns, Quansah