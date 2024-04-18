Legendary Dutch coach Aad de Mos has claimed that Newcastle United tracked midfielder Joey Veerman is more suited to playing for Arsenal.

The PSV Eindhoven midfielder is rated highly in the Netherlands and has been tipped for a move away from the Philips Stadion this summer.

A move to the Premier League has been mooted and Newcastle United are believed to be keeping tabs on the player ahead of the next transfer window.

Newcastle are still finalising their transfer plans, but De Mos feels the Dutchman suits another Premier League team perfectly.

He stressed that Arsenal are the perfect club for Veerman’s skills and the Gunners could get him for somewhere around €40m in the summer.

The Dutch coach insisted that given the way Arsenal play football, Veerman is the perfect fit for the team.

De Mos told SoccerNews (via Voetbal Primeur): “I think Veerman is a typical player for Arsenal.

“He can easily join Arsenal.

“We could think of a sum of €40m for him.

“I think football at Arsenal is tailor-made for him – passing and thinking between the lines.”

It remains to be seen whether PSV get approached by Premier League clubs for Veerman in the summer transfer window.