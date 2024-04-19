Newcastle United will let midfielder Lewis Miley sit out the remainder of the season as they seek to look after him following a host of games in his breakthrough season, according to the Daily Mail.

Miley has been out injured due to a back injury he picked up while on international duty with England’s Under-20s, but he is claimed to feel good now.

The midfielder could get back before the end of Newcastle’s campaign, but the Magpies do not intend to rush him.

Given Miley has made 26 senior appearances for Newcastle this season, the Magpies believe a period of rest would benefit him and allow his back to fully heal.

Newcastle are keen to let Miley recover and then rest ahead of the end of the campaign and before pre-season gets going.

Miley last turned out in the Premier League for Newcastle in their 3-2 loss at the hands of Chelsea last month.

The midfielder will reflect on a fine campaign as part of Eddie Howe’s squad as he is now firmly established in the senior mix.

Newcastle have the 17-year-old midfielder locked down on a long-term contract which is due to run until the summer of 2029.