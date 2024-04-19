Rangers forward Sam Lammers is too good for FC Utrecht and can play at a higher level, Dutch journalist Geert-Jan Jakobs believes.

Lammers is currently back in the Netherlands on loan at Utrecht after an unhappy first half of the season at Rangers.

Former Rangers boss Michael Beale was convinced about Lammers’ quality and forked out cash to sign him last summer, but the Dutchman struggled to get going and subsequently failed to win over Beale’s successor, Philippe Clement.

He is however on fire at Utrecht, managing eight goals in the Eredivisie, along with a run of scoring seven times in six consecutive matches.

There is speculation of what will happen after the end of Lammers’ loan and Utrecht are trying to keep hold of him.

For Dutch journalist Jakobs though, Lammers can play at a level higher than Utrecht and he recalled what legendary former striker Luc Nilis told him.

“In terms of talent, he is too good for FC Utrecht”, Jakobs said on Rondje Eredivisie.

“He has a lot.

“Six years ago I spoke to Luc Nilis about a player with whom PSV once worked.

“He was a striker coach there at the time.

“He specifically mentioned Lammers’ name.

“He had just arrived at PSV. He said that he would really be a great player.

“He is mentally very good and is two-footed.

“If Nilis says so.

“He is always calm on the ball.”

Lammers remains under contract at Rangers and if the Gers do not agree a deal with Utrecht then he will be scheduled to head back to Ibrox in the summer.