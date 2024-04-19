Leeds United boss Daniel Farke has insisted it has been easy to make his side confident again as the loss against Blackburn Rovers last time out was one that would happen only once in 30 times.

The Whites were strongly fancied to see off a struggling Blackburn outfit at Elland Road in the Championship last weekend.

However, they fluffed their lines and succumbed to a shock 1-0 defeat which damaged their automatic promotion hopes.

Leeds are looking to quickly bounce back to winning ways, but there have been worries their confidence has been damaged amid a blip in form.

For Farke though, that is not an issue at present as the statistics show his side should have beaten Blackburn and he feels if the game was played a further 30 times then on 28 occasions Leeds would win.

Asked about restoring confidence, Farke told a press conference: “I was relatively easy after the last game. I just had to point to the statistics.

“We dominated this game.

“The only statistic that matters is goals, but it tells you that if you play that game 30 times, you win 28, you draw once and once you lose it.”

Leeds have not picked up a win in their last three games and head to take on Middlesbrough this weekend.

Boro have won their last two home games, but did suffer recent defeats at home against Plymouth Argyle and Bristol City.