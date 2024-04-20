Former top flight attacker Tam McManus believes that all hell will break lose for Rangers if they fail to beat Hearts in the semi-final of the Scottish Cup on Sunday.

Rangers’ chances of preventing Celtic from winning the title took a huge hit when they were held to a goalless draw by Dundee which followed a 3-2 loss to Ross County.

McManus believes that Philippe Clement’s side have seen the league title slip away from their hands in their last two games and now have to avoid disaster when they meet Hearts.

He feels that if Hearts take the lead then the pressure will only increase on Rangers and believes the Jambos do have it within them to cause a shock, which would cause all hell to break loose.

“Hearts have got the players [to get the win]. Listen, semi-finals and all the pressure is on Rangers. Rangers are under massive pressure after the last two performances”, McManus said on PLZ Soccer.

“Absolutely [all hell will break loose if they lose].

“I think that the last two games they have seen the league, in my opinion, slip away.

“And if they get put out of the cup they have only got the League Cup to show for the season, which is not enough for Rangers.

“I think if Hearts score first it will be interesting to see do players want the ball, do they hide? It would be a big pressure situation with Rangers fans on their back again.

“I think with Lawrence Shankland and guys like that in the team, I think Hearts might sneak it in extra-time and penalties.”

Hearts have enjoyed an impressive campaign this term and have finished third at the end of the pre-split fixtures.