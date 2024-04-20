Neil Lennon thinks that Dujon Sterling is justified in his criticism of Rangers in recent games as the Gers have not been at the levels they need to be at.

Rangers lost the advantage they gained over their bitter rivals Celtic in the Scottish Premiership title race by losing one and drawing one of their last two games, against Ross County and Dundee, respectively.

Now Brendan Rodgers’ Celtic team hold a three-point lead at the top as the Scottish Premiership season heads to the post-split stage.

Following their goalless draw at Dundee in midweek, Sterling was critical of his team’s performances and pulled no punches.

Former top flight boss Lennon believes that Sterling was correct in what he said, with the Gers having dropped their levels at a crucial time.

“Strong words”, Lennon said on PLZ Soccer.

“I think he has been good, I think he has been a bonus for Rangers this season. He is not a left-back.

“I saw him in midfield a couple of times. I think he looked really good in the cup game in the previous round he played on the right at Easter Road.

“And again he has a real power, he is already on the ball. He has definitely been a positive for Rangers this year.

“But you can tell it is a difficult place for him to be in, under this spotlight.

“And the current circumstances there is this sort of tsunami at times of criticism coming at you.

“You have just got to accept that, the criticism is justified this time. Alright, may be not the volume of it but it is justified because they have really come off their levels in the last couple of games when they really needed to be on them.”

Sterling will hope to have done enough to be part of Philippe Clement’s plans for next season, while in the current campaign the Gers have a Scottish Cup semi-final against Hearts on the agenda for Sunday.