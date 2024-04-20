Leeds United winger Crysencio Summerville is a Premier League player and is going to step up to the top flight, Coventry City star Milan van Ewijk believes.

Summerville has caught the eye for Leeds over the course of the campaign and could well be playing Premier League football with the Whites next term if they can seal the deal over their remaining games.

If Leeds do not go up, they would be expected to be tested with offers for Summerville from Premier League clubs.

For Van Ewijk, Summerville is a Premier League player in all but name and he expects to see the winger playing in the English top flight.

“He shows that he is a Premier League player”, the Coventry defender said to Dutch magazine Voetbal International.

“He is going to take a step, there is no other way.

“He must be able to handle that.”

Leeds will not want to lose Summerville’s services, regardless of whether they are or are not promoted this season.

The Whites are currently in a three-way battle with Ipswich Town and Leicester City for two automatic promotion spots in the Championship.