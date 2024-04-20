Former Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst believes that the experience his former assistant Dave Vos gathered with the Gers, in the Europa League and the Champions League, has helped in his development.

The duo worked together for a year in Scotland for Rangers and helped the Glasgow giants reach the Europa League final where they fell short to Eintracht Frankfurt.

The following year Vos and Van Bronckhorst also managed the team in the Champions League group stage before being let go by Rangers.

Now one-and-a-half years later, while Vos is working as the boss of Jong Ajax and is set to step up to work with the senior side next season, Van Bronckhorst has given him his backing.

According to the 49-year-old, Vos got down to the bottom of Rangers’ Europa League opponents, getting everything in detail.

The former Rangers boss also feels that the Glasgow experience has helped in the 40-year-old’s development.

“He really got to the bottom of the Europa League opponents and worked out everything in detail. Where our chances lay and where the danger lay. He did that in all matches”, Van Bronckhorst told ESPN.

“The experience at Rangers in the Europa League and Champions League has helped him in his development.”

Ajax are on the lookout to appoint a new manager for next season after current boss John Van ‘t Schip announced that he will leave at the end of the current season.