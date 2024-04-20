Newcastle United want to keep hold of in-demand duo Bruno Guimaraes and Alexander Isak, despite concerns over staying on the right side of PSR rules, according to The Athletic.

The Premier League club have spent on players since there was a change of ownership and they are keen to continue to reshape their squad.

Now with strict sustainability rules in place, the Magpies must walk a tightrope though and there have been suggestions they will have to sell either Guimaraes or Isak to spend again.

Everton and Nottingham Forest have already felt the effect of the rules and the Magpies are trying hard to keep themselves on the positive side of things.

However, selling any of the club’s big players to keep within the sustainability limits will not be mandatory for Eddie Howe’s team.

Newcastle are keen to make sure they keep both Guimaraes and Isak and could look to sell squad players and boost commercial revenue.

However, if big bids come in for either player and they push to go, Newcastle could reassess the situation.

The Magpies are expected to have more commercial deals ready to go by the summer, which could further add to their funds.