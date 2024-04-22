Dominic Matteo has insisted that the leaders inside the Leeds United squad need to step up in the final three games of the season.

Leeds’ form has dipped at the business end of the campaign and they have lost two of their last three Championship games.

The Whites are on a three-game run without a win and have a tricky run-in with games against Middlesbrough, Queens Park Rangers and Southampton.

Matteo conceded that the last three games are going to be tricky as Leeds look to secure automatic promotion to the Premier League.

However, he insisted that Leeds have the quality in their squad to win each of their last three fixtures.

The former White stressed that the leaders inside the Leeds group need to step up and show their true mettle as the team approach the business end of the campaign.

The former Leeds star said on LUTV: “Three games to go, three difficult games, we all know that but are we capable of winning the games?

“Of course we are because of the quality we have.

“Everyone’s got to be at it.

“But the leaders within the group have to stand up be counted and have to lead from the front.”

Leeds are currently sitting third in the Championship and are two points off the automatic promotion spots.