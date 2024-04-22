Manchester United linked manager Thomas Tuchel has a preference for a return to the Premier League despite interest from Barcelona, according to ESPN.

Tuchel will be leaving Bayern Munich at the end of the season and there is already widespread speculation over his next job.

The German is claimed to now be of interest to Manchester United, where Erik ten Hag’s future remains under the scanner.

The Bayern Munich boss has support inside Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s group and Tuchel would also be interested in Manchester United if the job becomes available.

Barcelona are also interested in him but, in a boost for Manchester United, the German would prefer a return to the Premier League.

He enjoyed his time at Chelsea where he won the Champions League and feels he has unfinished business in England.

Tuchel is also wary of Barcelona’s stability at the moment given their financial issues off the pitch.

He is not sure that he would get the funds needed to properly strengthen the squad at the Nou Camp.