Ruben Amorim is unlikely to emerge as the preferred managerial target for Liverpool, with West Ham also now in the fray for the Sporting Lisbon coach, according to The Athletic.

Amorim has been heavily rumoured to be the man to succeed Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool this season.

The Portuguese has reportedly been the top target for the Reds and the club were believed to be finalising the final details of his potential contract.

However, Liverpool have been insistent that they are conducting due diligence on several managers and no one has been identified as their preferred candidate.

And it has been claimed that Amorim now looks unlikely to be the option Liverpool will pursue.

The Reds have been looking at him closely and recently sent officials to watch Sporting Lisbon.

However, he is not expected to be the preferred coach to fill Klopp’s boots on Merseyside.

Amorim is now claimed to be the leading target for West Ham if they decide to move on from David Moyes at the end of the season.

He is expected to leave Sporting Lisbon in the summer.