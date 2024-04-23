Liverpool are set to swap their kit suppliers from Nike to Adidas, according to SportBusiness, in a move that will boost their income.

The Reds are currently part of the Nike family and moved over from New Balance in 2020.

However, four years on, Liverpool are looking for a change and are ready to reunite with Adidas, who supplied their kits for many years in the past.

The Reds are poised to go with Adidas from the 2025/26 campaign and it will see an uplift on the amount they get paid.

Nike pay Liverpool a base figure of £30m, however with royalty payments this figure is pushed up to over £50m per year.

While it is not clear how much Adidas will pay, it is claimed that the figure will go above the £50m total that currently comes in with Nike.

Nike were interested in renewing their deal with Liverpool, while Puma were also aiming to get in the mix.

Adidas are currently on a push following losing the deal with the German FA, which Nike took with a vastly improved offer.