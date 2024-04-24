Fixture: Everton vs Liverpool

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has selected his team to lock horns with Merseyside rivals Everton this evening in the Premier League.

Klopp takes his men to Goodison Park knowing that any dropped points at this stage of the season could effectively end their title challenge.

Liverpool returned to winning ways in the league with a 3-1 victory over Fulham at the weekend and Klopp was pleased with his side’s performance.

Now they face a different kind of test in the heat of the Merseyside derby and will be without Diogo Jota, who has been ruled out for two weeks with an injury.

Liverpool have Alisson in goal, while at the back Klopp picks Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate and Andrew Robertson.

In midfield, Liverpool field Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai and Curtis Jones, while Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz lead the attack.

Klopp can look to his bench if changes need to be made and his options include Wataru Endo and Harvey Elliott.

Liverpool Team vs Everton

Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Konate, Robertson, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Jones, Nunez, Salah, Diaz

Substitutes: Kelleher, Gomez, Endo, Elliott, Tsimikas, Gravenberch, Clark, Danns, Quansah