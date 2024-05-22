Leeds United midfielder Glen Kamara has hailed his former Rangers team-mate and current Southampton star Joe Aribo as a top player, who he believes has many strengths and is unpredictable.

The two players will lock horns when their clubs meet in the Championship playoff final on Sunday to determine which who be the third team to play in the Premier League next season.

Kamara and Aribo played with each other at Rangers before parting ways in July 2022 when Aribo moved south to join Saints.

Kamara knows Aribo well and believes that the 27-year-old has got many strengths and the best thing about him is his unpredictability.

He dubbed the Southampton man a ‘top, top player’.

“He’s a top, top player. Strengths…he’s got too many”, Kamara told the Yorkshire Evening Post.

“You just don’t expect – I don’t even know how to word it – unpredictable.

“You don’t know what he’s going to do, sometimes he might hold up the ball, sometimes he might do you with pace or skill, sometimes it might be his passing.

“That’s the kind of player he is.”

Leeds made their way to the final of the playoffs by comfortably seeing off Norwich City over two legs while Southampton did that by doing the same to West Brom.

Kamara will be hoping Aribo has a quiet game at Wembley.