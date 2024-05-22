Rangers legend Steven Davis expects the Gers to beat Celtic in the Scottish Cup final this weekend.

The two Glasgow giants are set to meet in the end of season showpiece, with a piece of silverware on the line.

Celtic have already got the better of Rangers this season by winning the Scottish Premiership, but if Rangers win the Scottish Cup then they would end the season with two trophies to Celtic’s one.

Davis feels that even if that happens there will be disappointment at Rangers though.

“From a Rangers point of view they will be desperate to get their hands on that trophy”, he was quoted as saying by the BBC.

“Even if they do win it there will be disappointment around the league but this gives them the opportunity to end the season on a high.

“It’s huge – there hasn’t been an Old Firm final in 22 years and I’m looking forward to the game.

“When it comes to a cup final it’s about who turns up on the day, who takes their opportunities and who can defend their own box the best.”

The Rangers legend admits that he is expecting the Gers to come out on top in the final.

He added: “I’m going to have to go for a narrow Rangers win.”

Philippe Clement has impressed Rangers fans with the progress he has made since taking over and the Belgian will be desperate to go into the summer having won the Scottish Cup.