Chelsea linked Kieran McKenna believes he might not get more than one chance to be the Manchester United manager, according to the Independent.

Manchester United are reportedly set to sack Erik ten Hag after the FA Cup final on Saturday regardless of the result at Wembley.

The club have already made moves over the last week to line up a replacement for the Dutchman and as many as four names are under consideration.

Manchester United held talks with McKenna’s agents last week and the Ipswich boss is claimed to prefer a return to Old Trafford over joining Chelsea or Brighton.

He is expected to accept if Manchester United make an offer to be their next manager this summer.

Despite interest from Chelsea and Brighton, the 38-year-old feels an offer from Manchester United would be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

He is not sure he would get more than one chance to be a Manchester United manager in his career.

McKenna is also a boyhood Manchester United fan, coached their Under-18s and served as an assistant to Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Old Trafford.