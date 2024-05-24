Dutch side Feyenoord sounded out Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna as they look to replace Liverpool bound Arne Slot.

McKenna has just taken Ipswich up to the Premier League after securing back-to-back promotions.

His achievements have stirred the attention of clubs, with Brighton, Chelsea and Manchester United all showing interest in appointing him.

Ipswich are fighting to keep McKenna, but he is now so highly rated that he even drew interest from the Netherlands.

According to Dutch magazine Voetbal International, Dutch giants Feyenoord sounded him out about the possibility of replacing Slot.

Slot will take over from Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool and the Dutch giants were exploring the idea of McKenna’s replacing him.

McKenna though made it clear he prefers to stay in England at present.

Slot is likely to come up against McKenna in the Premier League next season, though it remains unclear which side McKenna will be managing.